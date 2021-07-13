Picking Up Home Bargains at Sancturary's Charity Shop

Published: 13th July 2021 21:01

The survival of the Oakwood Animal Sancturary rests on the success of the popular charity shop, just down from the Cross.



There has been a shop supporting the sanctuary in Neston for over 23 years. Stocking charitable items such as homewares, books and trinkets, the turnover relies on the kind donations received from local people.

It is the main source of income for the sanctuary which cares for elderly, sick and disabled horses and ponies, as well as abandoned and feral cats, who are re-homed. Carol Horton who runs Oakwood Animal Sanctuary, works tirelessly to give them a comfortable and enjoyable life.,

With forced closure during lockdowns and footfall in Neston town still affected, donations of goods have massively reduced. With far fewer customers visiting the shop, sales have dwindled also.

In addition, some of the older volunteers that the shop relies on have not returned, so the shop is limping along with reduced hours.

The situation is now quite dire, with takings for the last few weeks not even covering the cost of the shop rent and bills. The charity says: "If we can't raise money somehow then Carol fears she will need to close the shop and cease her work with the animals."

Donations of most items are welcome, apart from toys, electricals (lamps ok) and furniture. Although, smaller pieces such as coffee tables and stools are gladly received. Cat food is also appreciated.

The shop is open 10am - 4pm Tuesday and Saturday. Other days vary and will be listed on the shop door. You may also phone 0151 336 6492 to check ahead if you have a donation ready or would like to volunteer perhaps.

You may also donate directly to the charity on Just Giving's website here. We know any support would be hugely appreciated.

