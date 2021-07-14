  • Bookmark this page

Witness Appeal After Serious Collision on the A41

Published: 14th July 2021 18:38

Police are appealing for information and video footage after a pedestrian sustained life threatening injuries following a serious collision.

Police - Accident

At 7.40am this morning (Wednesday 1 July) police were called to reports of a collision on the A41 Old Chester Road, Great Sutton.

Officers attended and found there had been a collision between a pedestrian and a white tipper style van at the corner of Whetstone Hey.

The pedestrian is believed to have sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to Aintree Hospital.

The driver of the van was uninjured. The 55-year-old from Ellesmere Port, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving (cannabis).

Investigation work at the site has been undertaken.

Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire police on 101, or visit www.cheshire.police.uk/tua, quoiting IML 1036720.

 

 

