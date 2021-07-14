MISSING PERSON - Anthony from Willaston

Published: 14th July 2021 21:48

24 year old Anthony is a vulnerable adult who was last seen around 4pm.

Anthony has gone missing.

He is a 24 year old vulnerable adult who has autism and global delay.

Ant lives in Willaston village and was last seen at about 4pm today Wednesday 14 July.

He may be on the train anywhere from Chester to Liverpool.

If you have seen him please contact his mum Angela on 07849 589851.

The police have been informed.

Please share far and wide and help find Anthony.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.