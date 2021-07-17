  • Bookmark this page

Respected Proprietor Mr Barry Evans has Sadly Passed Away

Published: 17th July 2021 09:41

Considered one of the most well known faces in Neston, Mr Barry Evans has died, aged 84.

John Evans - Putting Shoes on Neston Feet for 65 YearsMr Barry Evans, pictured in the John Evans shop in 2019, by Bernard Rose Photography.

Born 31 December 1936, Mr Evans passed away on 13 July 2021.

His father John opened the popular John Evans Ltd shoe shop at The Cross and Barry joined the business in 1950. He first started fitting shoes on the feet of Neston aged just fourteen.

Whilst in more recent times Barry considered the shop a hobby alongside his budgerigars and beloved garden, it has remained his family business.

Anyone whose children have enjoyed getting their new school shoes at the shop can attest to the service at John Evans Ltd, where getting the right fit for your feet  is something they're passionately proud to deliver, an ethos lived by Barry himself.

Mr Evans always loved to chat to the customers - often grandparents who were fitted for their childhood shoes, bringing in their grandchildren all these years later. 

They celebrated the shop's 65th anniversary just two years ago in 2019 and now one month ahead of its 67th, Barry has sadly passed away. Rest In Peace.

 You may read more about Mr Evans and the family business in our previous article, by clicking here.

 

