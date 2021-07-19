  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Families can enjoy a Big Wild Summer together at RSPB Burton

Published: 19th July 2021 09:14

Families are invited to enjoy a series of fun, nature-filled events at RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands nature reserve.

Pictured by Paul JubbPictured by Paul Jubb. The nature conservation charity is also encouraging everyone to help Respect, Protect and Enjoy the outdoors by visiting their nature reserves and the countryside responsibly this summer holidays.

From getting to know our amazing moths and other nocturnal creatures, to den building and so much more - RSPB Burton has something to help the whole family spend precious time together, reconnect with nature, and make happy memories outdoors once more.

Dan Trotman, Visitor Experience Manager at the RSPB Dee Estuary nature reserve, said: "We're really excited to welcome families back to RSPB Burton Mere Wetlands for a summer of fun, nature-themed activities, after a really challenging year for everyone. With our exciting Big Wild Summer activity packs, our mail-order shop, and our range of refreshments, we can provide a fantastic day out connecting with wildlife and having fun outdoors together."

Everyday throughout the school summer holidays, families can enjoy a Big Wild Summer Activity Pack to help them explore the reserve and the wildlife that calls it home - these include a nature book, trail sheet, pencil and certificate so you are all ready for your adventure. Activity packs cost £3.50

The RSPB's first mail-order shop has a range of nature-themed goodies available for the family to remember their day out. Give nature a home in your own home with our bug hotels, nest boxes, bird feeders, and butterfly wildflower seeds. Or treat the family to some binoculars, a bug ID kit, or wildlife book so you can continue to explore nature long after your visit.

Dan added: "As we all return to the countryside, we're asking visitors to help our ground nesting birds and other wildlife by watching their step. Over half of England's most threatened breeding birds nest on or near the ground, and the vast saltmarsh and fragile shingle beach and sand dunes of our Dee Estuary reserve are a safe space for many of them.

"We're reminding visitors to please follow the Countryside Code and additional guidance at individual sites to Respect, Protect and Enjoy the outdoor spaces they love. Simple acts such as keeping to the paths, keeping dogs on a lead, and taking litter home make a huge difference to protecting wildlife and the experience of other visitors. If we work together, we can create some wonderful memories in nature and help protect it at the same time."

For more information about the nature reserve and facilities, please visit here.

 

 

