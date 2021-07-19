Neston Cyber Centre is Back Online

Published: 19th July 2021 12:36

Free use of and help with computers at the Neston Cyber Centre.

Based at the Methodist Church on Park Street, Neston is now fully openat the following times:

Monday 9.30am - 12pm

Tuesday 9.30 - 12pm and again 2.30pm - 5pm

Wednesday 9.30 - 12pm and 2.30pm - 5pm

Thursday 10am - 12pm and 2.30pm - 5.00pm





Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.