Residents Advised of Different Restrictions in Wales

Published: 19th July 2021 12:37

Don't forget your face coverings if you are crossing the border into Wales.

North Wales border illustrated by Google Maps. Wrexham, Flintshire, Denbighshire and Cheshire West and Chester councils are advising residents of the different COVID-19 restrictions affecting both sides of the England and Wales border.

The Welsh Government First Minister Mark Drakeford has set out plans to relax some but not all COVID-19 restrictions. This is a more cautious approach than that outlined by the UK Government that will be in force in England only.

Key differences centre around the use of face coverings, and the number of people able to meet indoors.

In Wales, from 17 July up to six people are able to meet indoors in private homes and holiday accommodation. There is no change in the rules around face coverings. Organised indoor events can take place for up to 1,000 people seated and up to 200 standing, and ice rinks will be able to reopen. Nightclubs in Wales will remain closed.

In England, from 19 July there is no limit on the number of people who can meet indoors, and face coverings are recommended to be worn in crowded indoor areas and on public transport. There is also no limits on the number of people who can meet, and most legal restrictions are lifted.

However, people visiting, living and working in Cheshire West and Chester are still being advised to stay cautious in the light of rising infection and hospitalisation rates and continue with measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In a joint statement with neighbouring councils in Wales, Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council, said: "The changes in restrictions follow the success of the vaccination programme, which has weakened the link between infections, serious illness and hospitalisation in both Wales and England.

"However, the Delta variant continues to spread and the virus still poses a serious risk to health. Infection rates are still very high in Cheshire West and Chester and we are seeing more people requiring treatment for COVID-19 in our local hospitals. We're also seeing young, fit people suffering from long-COVID, which is having a major impact on their lives.

"Everyone living, working in and visiting Wales is asked to respect the difference in restrictions between England and Wales, and to stick to the regulations in place. Those living, working in and visiting Cheshire West and Chester are also advised to continue to exercise caution in the borough and to get their two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. People should continue with their use of face coverings in enclosed spaces, particularly on public transport.

"Visitors to Wales and to Cheshire are asked to respect staff working in tourism, hospitality and leisure industries, who are all continuing to do their utmost to look after the health and welfare of those they work for and with."

From 7 August, if conditions are right, all premises in Wales will open and most restrictions will be removed. There will be no limits on the number of people who can meet indoors, including in private homes. However, it will still be a legal requirement to wear face coverings indoors in shops and other indoor public spaces, except for hospitality venues like pubs and restaurants. Some venues might still restrict numbers, based on the risk assessments all premises will need to undertake.

