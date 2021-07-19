COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 19th July 2021 17:02

Case numbers remaining flat hyper-locally, with a spike in Parkgate but a big reduction in Little Neston.

On so-called 'Freedom Day' we're reminded to be conscious of the vulnerable and considerate in our actions as the government passes responsibility back to the individual.

COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area again remain flat for the week 8 - 14 July 2021, versus the week prior 1 - 7 July June (shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 3 (14)

Neston - 13 (13)

Parkgate - 20 (12)

Willaston & Thornton - 17 (13)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is 261.35, comparable with 259.07 the previous week

Data by ward can be found here.

The vaccine is now available to all over the age of 18. Visit Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network's Facebook page for the latest information.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you want to get tested.

