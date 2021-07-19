Little Neston Post Office Ready to Serve
|Published: 19th July 2021 17:19
A reminder that it is Neston town centre Post Office that is currently closed and the Little Neston branch remains fully operational.
Working across three service desks, the staff assure us that things are working smoothly, management are proactively supporting busy periods and there have been few parking issues so far.
