Andy Brought His Band to Stanney Fields

Published: 21st July 2021 18:16

CBBC descended on Stanney Fields Park last weekend (17 July) to film an episode of entertaining children's programme 'Andy and the Band'.

Brenda Marple kindly sent us some photos of the cast and crew hard at work, filming an episode of the show, due to be aired in 2022.

By all accounts they were a nice, friendly bunch and Andy himself even happily engaged in a video call, much to the delight of one little boy.

