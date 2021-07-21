  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
All In Clearance and Storage

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Neston's Own Christian Aid Climate Campaign Organiser

Author: Rob Ward Published: 21st July 2021 19:13

Concerned about Climate Change, Margaret Heibel, a member of Neston and District Churches Together Christian Aid Group, has become a Christian Aid Climate Campaign Organiser.

Margaret HeibelMargaret Heibel Margaret said: "We are part of a global movement for Climate Justice taking action in the run up to the COP26 meeting of world leaders in Glasgow 1-12th November 2021.

"We are putting faith into action calling for change, alongside millions of people who are tackling the climate crisis and standing against global poverty."

Together for Our Planet

The Great Big Green Week 18-26th September is being organised by the Climate Coalition and planned to be the biggest climate event the UK has yet seen. More details about Neston events to follow later.

Sponsored Walk

Neston and District Christian Aid Group is supporting Margaret. Their annual sponsored walk, which normally takes place in the spring, is planned for Saturday 25 September. The walk will raise money to help projects in less developed countries to tackle the effects of climate change.

Members of the public are welcome to join in, any faith or none: please get sponsored or just walk to show your concern about climate change. Details and sponsorship forms available from Lynne Vaughan, please call 0151 336 8920  or email lynnevneston@gmail.com.

September 5th is Climate Sunday, and there will be a Nations Climate Sunday Service in Glasgow: churches are also encouraged to hold their own Climate Sunday service.

October 17-24th is ‘One World Week', when Neston & District Churches Together organise a church service. The theme in 2021 is 'Act Now for Our Children's World'.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies