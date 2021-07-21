Neston's Own Christian Aid Climate Campaign Organiser

Author: Rob Ward Published: 21st July 2021 19:13

Concerned about Climate Change, Margaret Heibel, a member of Neston and District Churches Together Christian Aid Group, has become a Christian Aid Climate Campaign Organiser.

Margaret Heibel Margaret said: "We are part of a global movement for Climate Justice taking action in the run up to the COP26 meeting of world leaders in Glasgow 1-12th November 2021.

"We are putting faith into action calling for change, alongside millions of people who are tackling the climate crisis and standing against global poverty."

The Great Big Green Week 18-26th September is being organised by the Climate Coalition and planned to be the biggest climate event the UK has yet seen. More details about Neston events to follow later.

Sponsored Walk

Neston and District Christian Aid Group is supporting Margaret. Their annual sponsored walk, which normally takes place in the spring, is planned for Saturday 25 September. The walk will raise money to help projects in less developed countries to tackle the effects of climate change.

Members of the public are welcome to join in, any faith or none: please get sponsored or just walk to show your concern about climate change. Details and sponsorship forms available from Lynne Vaughan, please call 0151 336 8920 or email lynnevneston@gmail.com.



September 5th is Climate Sunday, and there will be a Nations Climate Sunday Service in Glasgow: churches are also encouraged to hold their own Climate Sunday service.



October 17-24th is ‘One World Week', when Neston & District Churches Together organise a church service. The theme in 2021 is 'Act Now for Our Children's World'.

