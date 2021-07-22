First Sight of 20MPH Proposal Throughout the Centre of Neston

Published: 22nd July 2021 15:59

Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council have issued a Traffic Regulation Order affecting the High Street area of Neston, proposing a 20MPH speed limit.

Notice is hereby given that the Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council propose to make the following Traffic Regulation Order in accordance with the provisions of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984.

Neston Town Council have already submitted comment and confirmed at the Full Council Meeting Tuesday 20 July 2021 that further concerns will be reiterated.

Access the plan visual for more detail by clicking the image. The effect of the Order will be to introduce a 20mph speed limit on the following lengths of road:

Bridge Street for its entire length.



Brook Street between its junction with High Street and its junction with the access road to Post Office sorting office and



Sainsburys car park.



Chester Road from its junction with High Street for a distance of 82 metres.



High Street for its entire length.



Ladies Walk for its entire length.



Liverpool Road from its junction with High Street to a point 25 metres north of its junction with Ladies Walk.



Parkgate Road from its junction with High Street to a point 35 metres south east of its junction with Buggen Lane.



Raby Road between its junction with High Street and its junction with Ladies Walk.



Station Road from its junction with Bridge Street for a distance of approximately 100 metres to its closed end.



The Order will also consolidate existing speed limits in the area.

Full details are in the draft Order which, together with a plan showing the extents of the proposal, may be viewed in the Public Notices section of the Council's website, or at Neston Library, Parkgate Road (CH64 6QE) between the hours of 9am and 4.30pm Monday to Friday.

Copies may be obtained by emailing CWAC or via telephone request to 0300 123 7036.

All objections and other representations relating to the Order must be made in writing to the undersigned by Friday 13 August 2021 and objections must specify the grounds on which they are made. Any representations relating to the Order should specify the title of the Order (PO624) and may become available for public inspection.

Kieran Collins

Highways Commissioner

Cheshire West and Chester Borough Council

Highways Office Guilden Sutton

Guilden Sutton Lane

Guilden Sutton

Chester

CH3 7EX

e: engch@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

