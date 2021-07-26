Car Left Bizarrely Dangling into Parkgate Marshland

Published: 26th July 2021 11:42

The sea wall at Parkgate proved an insufficient barrier when this blue SUV decided it wanted to meet the marsh.

We're used to seeing plenty of cars bring visitors to Parkgate, but none want to arrive quite like this. This car saw the sea on the horizon and the sat nav set its course, without considering obstacles along the journey.

The blue people carrier appeared hanging over the wall Sunday 25 July 2021 and we're neither sure how it got there, or how it's going to be pulled out again. Where is Spiderman when you need him?

One user on Facebook suggested it was a hand brake failure that caused the vehicle to crash and we're glad noone was hurt..

As is the case any sunny weekend, Parkgate drew many visitors on Sunday and most left a little more bemused that when they had arrived. Many took photographs, as did Julie Quinn who sent this one in to us.

In the words of Maya Angelou: "Love recognises no barriers, It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." So we're guessing this particular story is the start of a budding romance between car and Parkgate marsh.

