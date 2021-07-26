  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Car Left Bizarrely Dangling into Parkgate Marshland

Published: 26th July 2021 11:42

The sea wall at Parkgate proved an insufficient barrier when this blue SUV decided it wanted to meet the marsh. 

We're used to seeing plenty of cars bring visitors to Parkgate, but none want to arrive quite like this. This car saw the sea on the horizon and the sat nav set its course, without considering obstacles along the journey.

The blue people carrier appeared hanging over the wall Sunday 25 July 2021 and we're neither sure how it got there, or how it's going to be pulled out again. Where is Spiderman when you need him?

One user on Facebook suggested it was a hand brake failure that caused the vehicle to crash and we're glad noone was hurt..

As is the case any sunny weekend, Parkgate drew many visitors on Sunday and most left a little more bemused that when they had arrived. Many took photographs, as did Julie Quinn who sent this one in to us.

Car crashes over sea wall.

In the words of Maya Angelou: "Love recognises no barriers, It jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination full of hope." So we're guessing this particular story is the start of a budding romance between car and Parkgate marsh.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies