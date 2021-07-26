  • Bookmark this page

COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 26th July 2021 20:39

Case numbers remaining flat locally, with total for the area at 51, compared with 53 the week prior.

 Testing

Has much changed since government COVID restrictions were lifted? Are you still wearing your mask out and about, in consideration of others?

COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area again remain flat for the week 15 - 21 July 2021, versus the week prior 18 - 24 July (shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 16 (3)

Neston - 10 (13)

 Parkgate - 14 (20)

Willaston & Thornton - 11 (17)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is 256.59.

Data by ward can be found here.

The vaccine is now available to all over the age of 18. Visit Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network's Facebook page for the latest information.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.  

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you want to get tested. 

 

