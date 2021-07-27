Full Time Bar Staff Required
|Published: 27th July 2021 12:33
Neston's Royal British Legion is a thriving club, looking to hire a new team member.
Here at Neston Royal British Legion we have a popular club with a full programme of events and facilities to enjoy throughout the year.
We're currently looking for a new full-time member of bar staff.
Experience would be preferred, but not a requirement.
You must be over 18 years of age.
Potential candidates please apply via the Facebook Job Advert or by sending a CV and email to nestonrbl.jobs@gmail.com.
If you require more information please call 0151 336 4630 or drop us a message.
Neston RBL Opening Hours
Daily 7pm - midnight
Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.
Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm
Get in touch
Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB
t: 0151 336 4630
Report this article as inappropriate
Comments
You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.