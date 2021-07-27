  • Bookmark this page

Full Time Bar Staff Required

Published: 27th July 2021 12:33

Neston's Royal British Legion is a thriving club, looking to hire a new team member.

Neston RBL recruiting bar staff.

Here at Neston Royal British Legion we have a popular club with a full programme of events and facilities to enjoy throughout the year. 

We're currently looking for a new full-time member of bar staff.

Experience would be preferred, but not a requirement.

You must be over 18 years of age.

Potential candidates please apply via the Facebook Job Advert or by sending a CV and email to nestonrbl.jobs@gmail.com.

If you require more information please call 0151 336 4630 or drop us a message.

Neston Royal British Legion
 
Neston RBL Opening Hours

Daily 7pm - midnight
Saturdays open for all football matches played on BT Sports.
Sunday lunchtimes open 12pm - 3.30pm

Get in touch

Neston Royal British Legion
Chester Road
Neston
CH64 9PB

t: 0151 336 4630

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

 

