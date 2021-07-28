  • Bookmark this page

In-Person Book Events From Linghams are Back

Published: 28th July 2021 09:36

Linghams Booksellers' calendar of successful events continues, engaging audiences back in-person with much-loved authors from across the UK.

Linghams Shop

Booksellers have long been hard-pressed to compete with the giants, but one local shop continues to fight on.  Linghams of Heswall has, throughout the lockdowns and beyond, been involved in an online project to give readers the opportunity to see and hear their favourite authors talk about their work at virtual events, from the comfort of home.

Now Linghams are able to restart in-person events, giving readers the opportunity to engage with personalities at the Linghams' shop or other venues as stated. It is exciting to be back delivering these events and you are most welcome to come along and enjoy the ride.

Here is a list of upcoming author events taking place:

Coming up:

Monday 9 August - A Virtual Evening with Matt Haig - 7.30pm

Tuesday 7 September - An Evening with Lucy Adlington - 7pm at Linghams' shop

Thursday 16 September - An Evening with the Former Home Secretary Alan Johnson - 7pm at Linghams' shop

Wednesday 22 September - An Evening with Rick Stein - 7pm at Birkenhead School

Event details on Linghams website here.
Linghams, 248 Telegraph Road, Heswall. t: 0151 342 7290, e: books@linghams.co.uk.
Shop open 9am-5pm Monday to Saturday.
Café now fully open.

Linghams Booksellers

More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
