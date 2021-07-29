2020/21 In Review at Neston Primary School

Author: Rob Golding, Headteacher Published: 29th July 2021 10:08

Another different, but still exuberant year for the pupils and staff at Neston Primary School.

A busy time at Neston Primary. It has been a challenging year for us all. However, staff have continued to ensure that the children had access to as many activities as possible, whilst keeping in mind the restrictions placed upon schools by the pandemic.

Activities have included:

The schools Rotakids group planted forget-me-not seeds to show their support for people suffering from dementia.

Pupils encouraged drivers to slow down near to the school. Several drivers had been seen failing to stop or slow down as they approached the zebra crossing. Posters were created and displayed.

Pupils produced some fabulous artwork, creating colourful birds, having been inspired by the recently published ‘The Book of Hopes'.

The gardening club continued to ‘grow' and the pupils have been busy tending the plants, especially during the recent hot spell.

Year 6 pupils enjoyed a superb hands-on Viking Day. The children had the opportunity to investigate the life and times of the Vikings.

An intra-school football competition was held and the four teams taking part played really well. The winning team were the Year 5 Black & Yellow team.

A number of pupils visited Willaston Farm and had the opportunity to learn about, meet and feed the animals.

Year 6 pupils enjoyed learning how to be part of a samba band. The children performed for staff and pupils at an assembly towards the end of term.

The staff and pupils showed their support for the England Football team by wearing red and white on the Friday prior to the final. Sadly, the football result was not as successful as the day we had in school.

The school's Dance Team were involved in creating a dance video. Great fun was had and the children worked really hard during rehearsals and the performance.





Our sports days went ahead, and they were thoroughly enjoyed by the pupils and staff. Hopefully, next year we will be able to welcome parents and relatives back to the playing field.

The school has a very popular Learning Outside the Classroom (LOtC) Club and they have enjoyed taking part in a number of activities in the school grounds and in the community.

We said "goodbye" to our Year 6 Leavers. Several activities were organised to ensure that the pupils left their primary school with very fond memories of their time at in Year 6 and across the years. We wish the pupils and their families the very best for the future.

