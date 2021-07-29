  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

2020/21 In Review at Neston Primary School

Author: Rob Golding, Headteacher Published: 29th July 2021 10:08

Another different, but still exuberant year for the pupils and staff at Neston Primary School.

2021 Neston Primary Leavers.

A busy time at Neston Primary. It has been a challenging year for us all. However, staff have continued to ensure that the children had access to as many activities as possible, whilst keeping in mind the restrictions placed upon schools by the pandemic.

Activities have included:

The schools Rotakids group planted forget-me-not seeds to show their support for people suffering from dementia.

Neston Primary Rotakids.

Neston Primary Rotakids.

Pupils encouraged drivers to slow down near to the school. Several drivers had been seen failing to stop or slow down as they approached the zebra crossing. Posters were created and displayed.

Neston Primary's road safety campaign.

Neston Primary's road safety campaign.

Pupils produced some fabulous artwork, creating colourful birds, having been inspired by the recently published ‘The Book of Hopes'. 

The Book of Hopes

The Book of Hopes

The gardening club continued to ‘grow' and the pupils have been busy tending the plants, especially during the recent hot spell.

Gardening Club

Gardening Club

Gardening Club

Year 6 pupils enjoyed a superb hands-on Viking Day. The children had the opportunity to investigate the life and times of the Vikings.

Year 6 Viking Day.

Neston Primary's own Viking.

An intra-school football competition was held and the four teams taking part played really well. The winning team were the Year 5 Black & Yellow team.

Intra Football

A number of pupils visited Willaston Farm and had the opportunity to learn about, meet and feed the animals.

Willaston Community Farm

Willaston Community Farm

Year 6 pupils enjoyed learning how to be part of a samba band. The children performed for staff and pupils at an assembly towards the end of term.

Pupils enjoying Samba.

Pupils enjoying Samba.

The staff and pupils showed their support for the England Football team by wearing red and white on the Friday prior to the final. Sadly, the football result was not as successful as the day we had in school.

Supporting the England football team.

Supporting the England football team.

The school's Dance Team were involved in creating a dance video. Great fun was had and the children worked really hard during rehearsals and the performance.

The dance team filming their video.

The dance team filming their video.

Neston Primary dance team busy filming their video.
 
The dance team filming their video.
 

The dance team filming their video.

Our sports days went ahead, and they were thoroughly enjoyed by the pupils and staff. Hopefully, next year we will be able to welcome parents and relatives back to the playing field.

Sports Day fun

Sports Day fun

The school has a very popular Learning Outside the Classroom (LOtC) Club and they have enjoyed taking part in a number of activities in the school grounds and in the community.

Learning Outside the Classroom

Learning Outside the Classroom

Learning Outside the Classroom

We said "goodbye" to our Year 6 Leavers. Several activities were organised to ensure that the pupils left their primary school with very fond memories of their time at in Year 6 and across the years. We wish the pupils and their families the very best for the future.

Neston Primary School 2021 Leavers.

2021 Neston Primary Leavers.

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies