Neston Centre is Looking Most Welcoming with the Addition of Floral Displays

Published: 28th July 2021 18:58

Thanks to our community, Neston is looking its best for the summer season, lovely to enjoy for residents and visitors alike.

Neston Town Council and volunteers from Elephant Bank have been busy planting up the centre of town, dressing it at its best for all to enjoy.

New concrete planters replace the ugly plastic versions that have been in place throughout the pandemic. Brenda Marple enjoyed a wander around as council workers finished hanging baskets and dressing the town council's beautiful planter outside of St Mary and St Helen's Church.

The red and white hideous plastic barriers at the Cross were replaced by Cheshire West and Chester Council with drab grey concrete versions that now look more in-keeping and welcoming since the staff at Elephant Bank have donated plants and gotten them bedded in.

Elephant Bank have taken responsibility for the upkeep of the plants and have made a fantastic start.

We passed gone 7pm on Monday after the planters had been delivered that morning (26 July 2021) and Emma Mitchell and team were still busy planting, as normal Elephant Bank service continued. They even had a little extra help.

Widening the pavement allows more space for shoppers and visitors to town, while maintaining the opportunity for Al Fresco dining.

We're excited now for the arrival of Neston's own parklet, that will sit outside Paisley Grey until the end of September. Neston is a pilot town in a wider CWAC project and we expect it will be an uplifting, welcome addition to our town.

