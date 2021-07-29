  • Bookmark this page

Find Your Mindfulness in Nature with NCYC

Published: 29th July 2021 12:05

If you want to manage stress better and feel more calm, there are still spaces on this magnificent free course.

Mindfulness in Nature

Bob Wheat is returning with his outstanding Mindful Contact with Nature course and it's completely free to attend.

You can spend 8 weeks, in a small group, getting back out in a safe environment and learning the skills to improve your sleep, blood pressure and anxiety. 

Each week the programme will start at Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road, before your group uses Neston's beautiful open spaces of The Wirral Way, Stanney Fields Park and our Community Garden. 

It's an eight week course, two hours per week, starting Thursday 5 August. There are two courses running, either mornings 10 am - 12 pm, or afternoons 1 pm - 3 pm.

Book online or give us a call today on 0151 336 7805.

Poster

 Neston Community & Youth Centre

e: info@nestoncyc.org.uk
t: 0151 336 7805

Neston Community & Youth Centre, Burton Road, Neston, CH64 9RE

 

