Praise for the Voluntary School Governor Community We are Lucky to Have in Neston

Published: 2nd August 2021 17:28

At the end of another academic year, we reached out to our local schools, to give the opportunity to express thanks to the often unseen school governor community who aid and enhance our schools.

It was suggested on social media that our hyper-local news service could run a feature recognising the fantastic contribution and difference that the CH64 school governor community makes.

We reached out for direct input and praise, to recognise the fantastic voluntary role that governors play and here's what they had to say.

Willaston Church of England Primary School said: "We would very much like to take this opportunity to thank our wonderful Governors for all the hard work and dedication they give to our school community. Headed up by Chair of Governors, Mr Jim Hilditch, the team are instrumental to the success of our school.

"Many thanks to Jim Hilditch, Jill Collins, Richard Hinds, Richard Howe, Ruth McElroy, Anita Mitchell, Graham Ridgway and Rev'd Bazely. Not forgetting our school staff governors, Julie Chambers, Gary Graham, Emma Chapman and Zoe Taylor.

"It has been a challenging year and the support and guidance the Governors have provided has been invaluable #BestGovernors.

Willaston CofE Primary School Chair of Governors Jim Hilditch.

Neston Primary School (NPS) reflected on a challenging year and the cooperative way of working that has helped guide the way: "Prior to lockdown and continuing, the Governors at NPS have carried out a series of review meetings in line with the National Governor Mark programme, in order to self-evaluate, assess and grade our leadership and management of the school.

"From the point of lockdown, Headteacher Rob Golding and his staff pulled out all the stops to ensure that if possible, not one child or family would be forgotten or omitted from his programmed plans.

"Although inundated with national and local advice, the school was basically left to cover the period of both staff and pupil, enforced absence as best it could.

"Through very close co-operation with the Chair of Governors, Amanda Powell, and other Governors, a plan was devised by Rob and the team to support pupils and their parents both at home and in school. The uncertainties that surrounded shielding, isolating, key workers and school meals were extremely tortuous, and it is to our school's credit that so much was done by all the staff to ensure there was continuity and that, where possible, children could be supported in their home learning.

"The compliments and thanks expressed and shared by so many in the community were testament to the compassionate way in which Rob and his staff met the issues ‘head-on'.

"The second lockdown proved even more challenging as teachers developed and refined their remote learning programmes. Once again staff stepped up to deliver the goods. Teaching Assistants, teachers, cleaners, midday supervisors, kitchen staff, have all more than delivered their ‘roles' in all this and it has been an enormous task getting the children back to school.

"It would be easy now to return to normal, but probably one of the biggest areas of concern revolves around the mental health of our community. The changes have been enormous and in some cases we will not return to ‘normal'. To this end, we as Governors need to refine our challenge and ensure that our staff and children receive the support necessary as the whole world begins to cope with a life lived with COVID."

The school's support adviser reports: "Staff in school have been really lifted by the (shared) meeting with the Governors and really appreciated this engagement and reaffirmation of their hard work."

Bishop Wilson CE Primary School said it all: "We are blessed to have our wonderful Governors at Bishop Wilson CE Primary School. They are a dedicated group of people who give freely of their own time. All of our Governors are passionate about getting the best possible opportunities and outcomes for our children in school.

"During the pandemic they have continued to be there to support, encourage and challenge. They are the best critical friends a school could have."

