COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 2nd August 2021 14:46

Case numbers down compared with previous week.

COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area have come down by 12 cases comparing the week 22 - 28 July with the week prior(15 - 21 July 2021, numbers shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 11 (16)

Neston - 12 (10)

Parkgate - 7 (14)

Willaston & Thornton - 9 (11)

The rate per 100,000 for the area is down from 256.59 to 192.90.

Data by ward can be found here.

The vaccine is now available to all over the age of 18. Visit Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network's Facebook page for the latest information.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you want to get tested.

