Get to the Coast to Celebrate National Marine Week

Published: 2nd August 2021 15:17

Neston's proximity to the coastline means magnificent access to the marine life that Cheshire Wildlife Trust are helping us connect with this summer.

To celebrate National Marine Week, Cheshire Wildlife Trust is encouraging people to discover more about UK marine life and how to protect it.

National Marine Week (24th July - 8th August) is The Wildlife Trusts' annual celebration of our seas. Despite the name, it lasts 16 fun-filled days.

Cheshire Wildlife Trust has launched a marine-themed activity pack, filled with weird and wonderful facts about UK marine life. The pack, which is free to download from their website, is also packed with family-friendly activities and tips on how people can protect our seas.

In the UK no-one lives more than 80 miles from the sea. In Cheshire there are beautiful beaches and two of the richest marine environments in the region: the Dee and Mersey estuaries.

Staycations mean more people are set to discover the delights of the UK's shores and coastal waters, as they visit the seaside for a summer break. However, no matter where people live or how often they go to the beach, taking small actions at home can bring wildlife back to the UK's coastline.

Joan Edwards, Director of Marine Policy, the Wildlife Trusts says: "Our seas are home to over half of all our wildlife, they provide oxygen for every other breath you take, and visiting the coast can improve mental and physical health.

"This is why it's so important that more and better protection is given to the waters around our shores. National Marine Week is a chance to celebrate our amazing seas, and I'd urge people to make the most of the coast and enjoy events hosted by Wildlife Trusts throughout the UK."

James Melling, Campaigns Officer for Cheshire Wildlife Trust says: "The UK has one of the longest coastlines in the world and there is a wealth of wildlife right here in the Irish Sea, so we've lots of coastal wildlife to discover and learn about. We've a small snippet of that here on the Wirral, stretching 25 miles, including our fantastic Red Rocks Nature Reserve.

Red Rocks Nature Reserve, Hoylake - Credit: Cheshire Wildlife Trust Wherever people are spending this summer, we'd love it if people could learn more about how they can enjoy the coast and protect it at the same time. Our Living Seas activity pack is the perfect companion for exploring this summer".

As part of National Marine Week, Cheshire Wildlife Trust are hosting a free online talk: Changing seas - our oceans in the year 2100 on Thursday 19th August 2021.

Panellists from the Marine Biological Association and North West Living Seas will join Cheshire Wildlife Trust explore could happen to our seas during our lifetime. And most importantly, how we can act today to improve the outlook for our gorgeous marine plants, animals and habitats.

To book your free place visit the website here.

