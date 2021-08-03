  • Bookmark this page

Power Cut Affects Parts of Neston Overnight

Published: 3rd August 2021 09:56

A total power cut has affected parts of CH64, overnight on 2 August.

 

Electricity


Power was lost completely just after 9.30pm on Monday, 2 August.

A message was posted on SP Energy Network's website shortly thereafter, notifying residents that the power outage was unplanned. The fault was resolved by 12 midnight.

The outage affected the CH64 3RA, CH64 3RB, CH64 3RJ, CH64 3RP, CH64 3RR, CH64 3SD, CH64 3SL, CH64 3SS, CH64 3SU, CH64 3TT, CH64 3TY, CH64 3TZ, CH64 3UU, CH64 6QA, CH64 6UW, CH64 9AR, CH64 9TY, CH64 9UY, CH64 9UZ postcode areas of Neston. No information has been shared regarding the cause of the outage.

Whilst it will no doubt have caused problems and inconvenience for households and businesses, under OFGEM rules the energy company is unlikely to be liable to pay compensation, as they restored power within 12 hours.

If you have any queries regarding the power cut, you will need to contact SP Energy, via their website here.

 

Local News
