Can You Help? Fundraising Push Underway for Neston's Hip & Harmony Arts Hub

Published: 15th October 2021 13:39

Your help is needed to give this community-based, not-for-profit organisation a new home.

Some of you have already kindly donated to the cause outlined below, but we really need a little more help to get over the line. During building works, some unforseen issues have arisen that have pushed the budget to straining point. In order to not just open the doors, but to ensure a pleasant environment that is safe and fit-for-purpose, a few more donations would be really helpful. Please read on, and donate if you can. Every little bit will help.

Neston-based Hip & Harmony CIC brings a variety of arts-based projects, classes and events to the local community on a not-for-profit basis.

Since 2013, hundreds of local people have benefitted from taking part in classes (choir, street dance, ukulele, youth music and more), and from the entertainment provided at events such as Neston Village Fair, the CH64 Big Lunch, ParkgateFest, Ladies Club Day and the Christmas Lights 'n' Lanterns.

Paula Prytherch, founder and Creative Director of HIp & Harmony said: "Until now, we've had to hire rooms on an ad hoc basis, with our various groups and projects being disconnected from one another. Now, after an extensive search, we have finally found a place to call home, in the heart of Neston.

"We've taken on the lease for the former Escape premises in Bridge Street, next to Rightway. Building work is now underway to convert the space into a large studio for rehearsals, dancing, singing and more. There will also be an office, storage, a recording studio and a social space.

"Having our own place means that we can run all of our projects under one roof, boosting our collective creativity and offering even more activities and sessions to our community."

Much of the cost of the significant bulding work required has been covered by a combination of grants from The National Lottery Community Fund, Constables Estate Agents and Neston Town Council, but a last push for funds is needed to decorate and kit-out the premises to make it as user-friendly as possible.

Paula said: "We would be so grateful if you could chip in something towards our target, and please share this appeal via your own social media pages and/or email.

"This is how Neston works - by coming together to make our home an even happier place."

You can keep your donation anonymous, of course, but if you choose to share your name, you'll be able to see it on a Donor's Wall, which will be created inside the new premises.

