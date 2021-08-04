  • Bookmark this page

Families Aplenty Enjoyed West Vale Fun Day Delights

Published: 4th August 2021 19:29

Volunteer group The Friends of West Vale made sure a lot of fun was had by young and old at their Family Fun Day. 

The Friends of West Vale volunteers who facilitated this fantastic event, joined by Mayor of Neston, Councillor Steve Wastell. 

On Sunday 1 August the rain kept threatening but stayed away long enough that all were able to enjoy the breadth of activities made accessible by the Friends group, who maintain West Vale park for the benefit of all. 

The grass was awash with colour as the many visitors took part in craft and circus skills workshops, saw how high they dared go on the climbing wall, petted the small animals, plus so much more.

FOWV Family Fun Day

2021 marked the 10th Anniversary of the Friends of West Vale and so there was a hog roast, mobile bar and ice cream stall, to celebrate. 

Neston community-based arts organisation Hip & Harmony were there to provide entertainment in the form of a choir performance and group dance displays. 

Hip & Harmony entertain the masses.

The event was totally free to attend and judging by the volume of people who visited throughout the afternoon, many families benefitted.

 2020 may have been a wash-out, but 2021 will be hard to top.

 

