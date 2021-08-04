July Planning Applications Reviewed by Neston Civic Society

Author: Rob Ward Published: 4th August 2021 20:37

Plus, other notable updates from the Society that work to conserve our beautiful area.

Neston Civic Society committee are still meeting safely, out of doors and well-spaced. At our meeting on Tuesday 13 July, we looked at several planning applications for the Neston area:

Use of the 2 sheds for commercial storage for 12 years including the development of 22 internal pods (fourteen in building 1 and eight in building 2) which are rented out on both a long or short term basis to local and semi-local businesses. Oaktree Court Business Centre Mill Lane Ness CH64 8TP 21/02442/LDC. This is an interesting place, where many businesses have their address, but not all are staffed. Brookdale Printers, who print our newsletter, are based there. We had no objection.

Single storey extension to rear Gascott Court House Church Lane CH64 9UT 21/02550/HHE This proposed extension, 5.3 x 5.3 metres, will be away from the road, and outside the Conservation Area. We had no objection .

Erection of an agricultural building for storage and livestock Land At Flashes Lane Ness 21/02640/AGR This building would be 48.7 metres long, 18.2 metres wide, and six metres high. We objected on the grounds that there was no drawing .

. Alterations to front elevation, part single storey and two storey rear and side extensions, alterations to windows Wayside Mill Lane Ness CH64 8TH 21/02219/FUL We had no objection.

We try to look at all planning applications in Neston, Little Neston and Ness. Sometimes we become aware of applications that we missed. If anybody is aware of a planning application, please tell us, along with any observations that you have, for example as a neighbour.

Planning applications are public and available to view on the Cheshire West and Chester Council website here, please copy and paste the references above to access those specifically.

The map of Ness Conservation Area, plaques for Neston Cottage Hospital and Neston South railway station, and bollards for the Conservation Green in Park Street are all pending as we wait for others to be able to finish these projects.

The Conservation Green flower bed was at last planted by CWAC, much later than normal. This delay was unfortunate as we had recently erected a plaque to draw attention to it. The pelargoniums looked sad in the dry weather, so I doused them with water, courtesy of Celia Garvey, who lives nearby.

The Society has given money from the Ruby Holloway bequest to the Friends of Flint Meadow, to install two seats. We have also given money to Neston Library to improve the garden. We discussed a suggestion to put a seat on the Wirral Way, near Church Lane. The first step will be to discuss this with the Rangers.

A member of the Society has suggested that we have a campaign to discourage pavement parking. We would welcome feedback on this. We have in mind persuasion and education. This could be combined with asking people to trim hedges to keep pavements clear for walkers, pushchairs, and wheelchairs.

We were impressed by an online talk called ‘What are civic societies for in the 21st century?' by Kevin Trickett, President of Wakefield Civic Society. One of his suggestions is to have a website backed up by Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. We closed our website a few years ago, as it was difficult to run. Following an update to members, a willing volunteer has come forward, and we hope to have a new website soon.

CWAC's Local Plan is being revised. We note that it hardly mentions Neston, except to say that the Clay Hill Industrial Estate has room for expansion. We would like plans for social housing, transport, walking, and tourism. We intend to discuss a response to the Local Plan at our August meeting. Individual people can respond by clicking here.

We were sorry to hear of the death of Clare Johnson, who was the first Chairman of Neston Civic Society. Two of our members told us how helpful and friendly she was.

On 6 July, Janet Griffiths organised a weeding party on the Market Square. If you would like to be invited to her occasional weeding parties, please email her at janet.griffiths.ncs@googlemail.com.

Committee members have recently followed up matters brought to their attention, including the future of Neston Civic Hall, the state of Stanney Fields Park, the plastic traffic barriers at Neston Cross (now replaced by concrete planters), and the blocked footpath in Park Street.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.