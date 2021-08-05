  • Bookmark this page

Paying a Virtual Visit to Neston's Cyber Centre

Author: Neston Cyber Centre Published: 5th August 2021 17:34

Pay a virtual visit yourself, to find out more about the service on offer.

Neston Cyber Centre, there to help with all of your devices.Neston Cyber Centre, there to help with all of your devices. 

Take a look at the Neston Community Cyber Centre's newly designed website where you'll be able to see, online, what we have to offer to our local community. You can also contact us directly by emailing us.

Neston Community Cyber Centre has been operating in Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre since 2001. Started with government funding, the centre has been supported over the years by Neston Town Council, West Cheshire College, Project Rural Matters, Local Housing Associations, The Fair Shares Trust, and currently Cheshire West and Chester Council. 

In order to use the Cyber Centre, you'll first need to become a member and registration is completely free to all local residents.

There is a simple form to complete at the centre which records your name, address, date of birth and ethnicity - this information is shared with Cheshire West Adult Learning Services who give us an annual grant for helping people use the technology and the internet.

Cyber Centre members must be over the age of 16 years - anyone under the age of 16 years will need to be accompanied by a responsible adult member.

New members from outside the CH64 area are also very welcome; we do ask them to make a voluntary donation towards our running costs.

So, take a look at our website and plan to physically pop in during one of our sessions, presently held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Of course, more details can be found under Session Times on the

Neston Cyber Centre Website

 

 

