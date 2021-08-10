Neston's Floral Tribute to Lancaster Bomber Crew Member

Author: Pat Wood, Neston Flower Society Published: 10th August 2021 09:12

Recently a member of Neston Flower Society received a surprise telephone call.

A small village near Melton Mowbray had researched a Lancaster bomber that crashed there in 1942, killing the crew. It turned out that the Society member's Great Uncle Albert, aged 21, was one of the crew.

On Saturday 7th August a ceremony was held to honour these men. Representatives of the War Graves Commission and Bomber Command attended, along with relatives and villagers. It proved to be a very moving day with the village entertaining them to lunch after the service.

Neston Flower Society were privileged to make the wreath that was laid at the memorial service. What an honour!

