Parklet-Life Arrives in Neston

Published: 13th August 2021 09:26

Neston Town Centre is now looking better than ever, with a brand new Parklet in the High Street joining an array of new planters, designed to revitalise the area as it emerges from the pandemic.

The Parklet is situated in the layby outside Paisley Grey and Selby's in lower High Street. It comprises seating and planting to provide a unique space for the community to meet friends, new and old, have a chat, enjoy some refreshments, or simply watch the world go by.

Funded through the COVID Outbreak Management Fund as part of a scheme of initiatives to support the High Street, the new addition has attracted positives responses and some criticism since its impending installation was announced on AboutMyArea last month.

Cheshire West and Chester Councillor Martin Barker said: "‘The Parklet is a great addition to the town centre. Our local independent businesses have suffered greatly during the pandemic and it was felt that businesses should have as much opportunity as possible to maximise their revenue over the next couple of months.

"Increasing al fresco space will allow for this and also create a vibrant look for the public realm of Neston."

David Ince, owner of Paisley Grey, said: "I've seen a lot of negative reaction on social media to the installation of the Parklet, but I hope most people understand that there are still many that would prefer to eat, drink or socialise outside, where there is less risk of transmitting COVID.

"The new Parklet will allow people to meet al fresco if this makes them feel more comfortable. Not only this, the scheme has been trialled in other locations and the results have been positive in terms of bringing people back to towns and providing an appealing place to meet.

"We welcome the space being used in this way - the area's original use as a temporary parking area for shoppers was being abused by vehicles parking there all day, as there is little to no traffic warden presence in Neston any more."

The Parklet comes hot on the heels of new planters added at The Cross, funded from Cllr Martin Barker and Cllr Keith Millar's members' budgets, filled and maintained by Elephant Collective. These, in turn, were preceded by wooden planters in the layby outside The Blue Bicycle. Plants in the new Parklet will likewise be cared for by the nearby businesses.

The parklet is a pilot scheme, any feedback about it can be emailed to the Rural Locality team by clicking here. You may also, of course, leave your comments below this article.

Photos provided by Neston Town Councillor Brenda Marple, who said: "I think it looks great, and when I was sitting on a bench, I felt quite well-screened from the road. Couldn't resist a selfie!"

