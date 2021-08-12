Neston High Celebrates Excellent GCSE Results for Class of 2021

Published: 12th August 2021 14:34

Neston High School are celebrating another year of excellent GCSE and BTEC results, which it says reflects the determination and talent of its students and staff.

Throughout the year, Neston's Year 11 students responded strongly to the challenges of studying during a pandemic and worked closely with staff to bring about successful outcomes.

The school notes that on Leavers' day, their energy and camaraderie was an inspiration and that throughout the year, they modelled both resilience and dedication.

Today students and staff shared an 'outstanding' haul of results - hard fought for and well deserved.

Headteacher Keith Simpson said: "These are a fantastic set of results and show the resilience and

determination of our students as well as the hard work and dedication of the staff at Neston.

"We are fortunate at Neston High School that we have such an outstanding team of staff and a caring

pastoral system that works tirelessly with the students, parents and carers.

"The class of 2021 has been a delight to work with and everyone here wishes them all the success for the future.

"We hope to see many of them back in the sixth form, which also celebrated superb results earlier this week."

See also: 2021 A Level Results Day at Neston High School

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.