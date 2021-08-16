  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Memory Café Back at The Blue Bicycle's Courtyard

Published: 16th August 2021 08:53

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop is excited to welcome you back to their monthly Memory Café, hosted by Dementia Together Wirral.

Pre-COVID, regular Memory Cafés at The Blue Bicycle were a popular fixture on the calendar, well attended by anyone affected by dementia and memory loss.

You'll receive a warm welcome from Friends and supporters, and the team at The Blue Bicycle are on-hand to serve coffee and cake with a smile. Initially the café sessions will be held outdoors in the undercover courtyard area, not long since renovated and a lovely space to sit and take a pause, to reflect.

The courtyard at The Blue Bicycle.

Offering social support and friendship across Wirral since 2017, Dementia Together Wirral can aid anyone living with or supporting someone with the condition. Their website is still under construction, but can be accessed by clicking here.

The Blue Bicycle say: "Join us for informal chat and sharing of experience, no need to book. You can of course just come for a coffee and watch the interaction, to see if it is for you."

The monthly cafés start up again Wednesday 25 August 2021, 3pm - 5pm.

The Blue Bicycle

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970
Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


 Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies