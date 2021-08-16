Memory Café Back at The Blue Bicycle's Courtyard

Published: 16th August 2021 08:53

The Blue Bicycle coffee shop is excited to welcome you back to their monthly Memory Café, hosted by Dementia Together Wirral.

Pre-COVID, regular Memory Cafés at The Blue Bicycle were a popular fixture on the calendar, well attended by anyone affected by dementia and memory loss.

You'll receive a warm welcome from Friends and supporters, and the team at The Blue Bicycle are on-hand to serve coffee and cake with a smile. Initially the café sessions will be held outdoors in the undercover courtyard area, not long since renovated and a lovely space to sit and take a pause, to reflect.

Offering social support and friendship across Wirral since 2017, Dementia Together Wirral can aid anyone living with or supporting someone with the condition. Their website is still under construction, but can be accessed by clicking here.

The Blue Bicycle say: "Join us for informal chat and sharing of experience, no need to book. You can of course just come for a coffee and watch the interaction, to see if it is for you."

The monthly cafés start up again Wednesday 25 August 2021, 3pm - 5pm.





Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday: 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

Tel: 0151 336 3970

Email: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

