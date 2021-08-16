Parkgate Society Community Spirit Brave the Weather

Author: David Johnson Published: 16th August 2021 20:44

On Saturday 7th August, seven didn't let the torrential rain dampen their enthusiasm, to litter pick along The Parade and on the marsh.

Pictured are some of the volunteers as we finished for the morning. Reporting a little later due to holidays, here is a review from the volunteers passionate about keeping Parkgate looking its best.

Although few in numbers this month, the group were very enthusiastic and filled a few bin bags which were left for collection by Street Scene. We were hampered by the overgrown weeds and grasses along the edge of the seawall which tended to hide the litter (drinks cans and plastic bottles).

The volunteers meet on the first Saturday each month for a regular litter pick and tidy up throughout Parkgate. Although we concentrate on the Parade and marsh along the seawall we do, depending on numbers joining us, work through the roads and lanes in the area.

We meet at 10am outside St Thomas' Church, litter pickers and hi-vis waistcoats are provided.

Email community@parkgatesociety.co.uk for fxurther details of Parkgate Society Community Spirit.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.