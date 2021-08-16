  • Bookmark this page

Facilities for Hire at Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre

Author: Anne Kitchener, Secretary to the Church Council of Neston Methodist Church Published: 16th August 2021 21:35

If you're looking for the perfect space for your group sessions, Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre are opening back up, once again. 

Neston Methodist Church and Community Centre

After many months of lockdown and partial opening up, we are once again pleased to be able to accept bookings for our Hall and, from September, for the smaller Teapot Room and also the Chapel, when it's not in use for worship.

Our charges are highly competitive: the Hall can be booked for £10 per hour, the Teapot Room for £8.50 per hour and the Chapel for £9 per hour.

We already have a number of regular activities, but would welcome enquiries from qualified personnel who might be interested in starting up activities such as Street or Line Dancing, Mums and Babies exercise classes, Mindfulness sessions or language classes. Other ideas are welcome.

If you think you might be interested in using our facilities, call in to our Friday Welcome Cafe (9.30am - 12.30pm) and have a chat over a cup of coffee or on Mondays from 10.30am - 12noon when the Leadership Team can be contacted in the Chapel.

 

