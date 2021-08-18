The 2022 Neston Music Festival Is Go

Published: 18th August 2021 20:08

Whilst we have to wait until April next year for the festival, organisers want you to enjoy the delights of live music already with some autumn taster sessions.

After being cancelled two years running, the Neston Music Festival 2022 is a case of third time lucky and preparations are now well underway.

Get Friday 22 April to Sunday 22 May in your calendar and for now, whet your appetite with upcoming taster sessions that organisers have planned throughout the autumn.

Let's get back to enjoying the atmsophere of live music entertainment with the first in this series featuring the fabulous Northern Rhythm Big Band. The full 17-piece band will be on stage playing all your traditional favourites and feature vocalists Laura Steventon and Andy Bayley. Enjoy the incredible sounds of Glenn Miller, Frank Sinatra and Count Basie, to name but a few.

Performing at The Neston Club next Thursday 26 August 2021, doors open 6.45pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £10 each (discount for members) and are available from The Neston Club clubhouse or by telephone on 0151 336 4199.

The line-up of 2021 events includes:

Thursday 26 August - Northern Rhythm Big Band - The Neston Club

- The Neston Club Monday 27 September - Laura Jellicoe and Paul Jones - Neston Parish Church

- Neston Parish Church Thursday 7 or Friday 8 October - Rural Theatre - Neston Town Hall - DATE/VENUE TBC

- Neston Town Hall - DATE/VENUE TBC Saturday 9 October - Mersey Morris Pirate Ceilidh - Neston British Legion

- Neston British Legion Wednesday 13 October - Andrew Mackenzie Jazz - The Neston Club

- The Neston Club Tuesday 26 October - Russian Resurrection Choir - VENUE TBC

- VENUE TBC Friday 3 December - Northern Rhythm Big Band - Parkgate and Neston United Reformed Church

Maybe you'd like to get involved with planning the 2022 Music Festival, whether that be promoting events, ticket sales or general mop-up. Please get in touch with chairman Pat Hughes on 0151 336 4749, he will be delighted to hear from you.

