Walk-in COVID Clinic in Neston for All Over Age 16

Published: 20th August 2021 17:06

A walk-in and mobile, pop-up vaccination clinic will be operating tomorrow at Neston Medical Centre, offering COVID-19 vaccinations to all over the age of 16.

There will be a walk-in clinic on Saturday 21 August at Neston Medical Centre, Liverpool Road, Neston CH64 3RA open 8.10am - 1pm, offering the Pfizer vaccine.

COVID-19 Vaccination

Other clinics will run next week in Ellesmere Port. Please get in touch if you would like further details.

The vaccines are available to all as a first dose and as a second dose to those who have already one dose of the same vaccine, providing there is an eight-week gap between doses.

Vaccines, particularly Pfizer, are issued for as long as the daily supply lasts and so may run out before the advertised closing time.

No appointment is necessary to attend any of the free mobile clinics.

The NHS also has a link available to static vaccination clinics which are also offering walk in vaccinations

Appointments can also be pre-booked for alternative venues through the National Booking Service either online or by phoning 119.

For more information on the vaccine visit here.

Click here for more information about testing in the borough.

 

