Hip & Harmony Enrolment Day - This Thursday!

Author: Hip & Harmony Published: 23rd August 2021 11:16

 Come and have a sneak peek at our new HQ in Neston town centre, and sign up for our Autumn classes.

Hip & Harmony CIC

This Thursday, 26th August, from 2pm to 7pm, drop in - you can chat with us about what we're up to, our ambitions for the new premises and what we hope to bring to the community in the coming year.

Classes this Autumn include:

Adult Choir

Adult Ukulele

Street Dance

  • Teenyboppers (3-5yrs)
  • Little Poppers (6-8yrs)
  • Poppers (8+yrs Streetdance foundation)
  • Choreography (8+yrs mixture of urban styles beginner/inter)
  • Fusion (8+yrs lyrical/contemporary beginner/inter)

PLUS information about NEW music/drama classes coming soon.

You can watch a 1 minute video, showing some of what Hip & Harmony does in Neston, here.

We're still fundraising to ensure the Hip & Harmony creative arts centre in Neston is the best it can possibly be. If you can spare even a couple of pounds, every little bit helps.

DONATE HERE

Thank you, and we look forward to seeing as many of you as possible on Thursday at

Hip & Harmony HQ
18 Bridge Street
Neston
CH64 9UJ 

(Next door to Rightway)

