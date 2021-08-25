  • Bookmark this page

24 Brums, 44 Buns and One Dog

Published: 25th August 2021 10:57

John Cartlidge has been in touch with an account of the Brums & Buns Brigade's "absolutely brilliant" trot out last Sunday, 22 August.

A huge thank you to all who attended - 24 cars, 44 bods and one dog. If you weren't there, you missed a treat.

We welcomed Paul to the group with his stunning Lancia Integrale, and Alan with his positively mountainous 1941 Cadillac Sixty Special.

 Paul's Lancia Integrale

The Beast

 

Fluid

Peter stunned of course with one of his 8 more modern Cadillacs, a 1991 convertible, and Geoff brought his dog (Fred) - perfect!

Had it two weeks - brave man.

Star Guest

Attendance and support to these wee adventures is very much appreciated, not least because the alternative is I would have been sat alone in the garden at Pesto trying to munch my way through forty breakfast rolls, however, had my shoes been on Bart's feet, such a feat would not have defeated his consummate display of consumption today. 

 Pretty car.

Moggie

Glorious MGC

Brum of the Day was awarded to Paul Graham for his 1937 Morris 12/4, even though he is still bearded.

Brum of the Day

Biggest prize of the day of course goes to Cat Mealor, General Manager of Pesto at The Yacht who agreed to host us all for breakfast at just 48 hours notice, despite a shortage of staff, but with a team of such kindly courteous colleagues looking after us to make the day just about perfect - we even had sunshine - no doubt Cat arranged this as well.

Much rubbish was spoken.

Fair old mix.

Two seater corner.

Typical Brums lineup.

Until the next one, keep brumming.

John
Assistant Brumherd (acting) First Class* *A field award by Graham Webber thus mostly worthless.

