Back to Rehearsals for Neston's Little Actors

Published: 27th August 2021 18:01

Neston based professional theatre company Little Actors, returns to the rehearsal room from Wednesday 8th September.

As usual, all of the workshops are led by our professional actors Fern Evans, Samantha Giblin, Mike Lockley and Natasha Symms.

September also sees the return of our pre-schoolers class Theatre Tots on Saturday mornings at 9.30 - 10-10am

Venue: Neston Community and Youth Centre, Burton Road, CH64 9RE.

Scholarships:

50% discount for low income families

FREE places for children from unwaged families

Please ask for details.

Wednesday 8th Sept

InterACT Youth Theatre 5pm - 7pm - for Years 7 +

This performance specialist group for teens will begin work on National Theatre Connections scripts and devising work for the Leverhulme Drama Festival 2022

Saturday 11th September

Theatre Tots - 2 ½ - 4 years with their carers - 9.30am - 10.10am

Theatre Club - 5-11 years - 10.15am - 12.15pm

Workshops in Drama and Musical Theatre.

These groups will be preparing for Christmas shows and new work for the Leverhulme Drama Festival in 2022.

LAMDA (exam preparation)

Ages 8+. 12.30pm - 1.30pm

Led by Natasha Symms, formerly of Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Applications need to be made in advance and the information pack is available from mail@littleactorstheatre.com or the website www.littleactorstheatre.com

