  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Back to Rehearsals for Neston's Little Actors

Published: 27th August 2021 18:01

Neston based professional theatre company Little Actors, returns to the rehearsal room from Wednesday 8th September.

Little Actors

As usual, all of the workshops are led by our professional actors Fern Evans, Samantha Giblin, Mike Lockley and Natasha Symms.

September also sees the return of our pre-schoolers class Theatre Tots on Saturday mornings at 9.30 - 10-10am

Venue: Neston Community and Youth Centre, Burton Road, CH64 9RE.

Scholarships:
50% discount for low income families
FREE places for children from unwaged families
Please ask for details.

Wednesday 8th Sept
InterACT Youth Theatre 5pm - 7pm - for Years 7 +
This performance specialist group for teens will begin work on National Theatre Connections scripts and devising work for the Leverhulme Drama Festival 2022

Saturday 11th September
Theatre Tots - 2 ½ - 4 years with their carers - 9.30am - 10.10am

Theatre Club - 5-11 years - 10.15am - 12.15pm
Workshops in Drama and Musical Theatre.
These groups will be preparing for Christmas shows and new work for the Leverhulme Drama Festival in 2022.

LAMDA (exam preparation)
Ages 8+. 12.30pm - 1.30pm
Led by Natasha Symms, formerly of Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Little Actors

Applications need to be made in advance and the information pack is available from mail@littleactorstheatre.com or the website www.littleactorstheatre.com

Little Actors Theatre Company

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies