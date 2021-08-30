Entertaining the Folks at Weatherstones for the First Time in 17 Months

Published: 30th August 2021 21:01

Hip & Harmony's The 64 N'Ukes were local care home Weatherstones' first entertainment for 17 months.

The staff and residents were so pleased to have a little sing-song and get-together.

Chris Lett, who organises the gigs, said: "It was just so lovely to see the staff and residents happy faces at seeing us all again after so long, we were treated to ice cream and had a lovely time."

