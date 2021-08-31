  • Bookmark this page

Learn Something New on a Free Adult Learning Course

Published: 31st August 2021 09:52

Amber Button has some great opportunities coming up, that may be just right for you.

Whether it's to improve skills or develop your career, Amber Button CIC run free adult learning courses, based at either Neston Community Youth Centre on Burton Road or Willaston Community Farm, just off Hooton Road on the way out of Willaston.

From Working as a Nail Technician to Wellbeing for All, one of the six courses detailed below could be just what you, or someone you know, is looking for.

Working as a Nail Technician - starts Monday 13 September

Working as a Nail Technician.

Tasty Bites - starts Monday 13 September

  • Fun and interactive cookery classes offering demonstrations and practical activities to inspire you.
  • Along with hints, tips and new ideas for tasty dishes.
  • Suitable for beginners or more accomplished cooks.
  • Book on the BookWhen website by clicking here

Work Club - every Wednesday 9am - 11am

How to get a job in admin with no experience - starts Wednesday 22 September

Crafts for Wellbeing - starts Wednesday 6 October

  • Suitable for beginners or more experienced crafters.
  • Each session will focus on a new project so that participants can explore new techniques and develop skills.
  • Activities will include making decoupage hearts, macrame leaves, felted pumpkins, pinch pots and Christmas gingerbread house ornaments.
  • Book on the BookWhen website by clicking here.

Wellbeing for All - starts Thursday 30 September

  • Make new friends and socialise.
  • Build confidence, resilience and self-esteem.
  • Learn relaxation and mindfulness techniques.
  • Discover tips to support positive mental and physical health.
  • Book on the BookWhen website by clicking here.

 

