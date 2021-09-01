Box Your Way to Proven Results, with Expert Guidance on Skills and Technique

Published: 1st September 2021 21:18

Brought to you by TRU Fitness at The Zone, Neston, this 12-week boxing course welcomes people of all levels and abilities, whether you're a complete beginner or someone looking to refine the basics.

Dave Truelove, founder and creator of TRU Fitness.

Our two experienced, professional coaches are passionate about bringing boxing to the Neston community, and emphasise that the course is open to all. They believe boxing is one of the best ways to develop fitness, coordination, confidence, discipline and resilience, whilst doing something you enjoy.

We're looking for 20 people who are keen to develop and learn a skill that will take them all the way through the basics up to sparring, if wanted.

When you join, you will become part of a group that works, trains and develops boxing skills together in a controlled and safe environment. The course comes with a starter pack that includes everything you need: boxing gloves, boxing pads, hand-wraps, gum-shield and a skipping rope.

One 90 minute session per week, over 12 weeks from Saturday 25 September, you'll work with two expert coaches, so plenty of one-to-one time for development.

The course will also include mid-week check-ins from our coaches to optimise your progress and to answer any of your queries. The boxing camp is open to anyone aged 18 years or over.

Classes are being held at The Zone Fitness on the Clayhill Indistrial Estate, which is able to accommodate large groups in a fantastic training environment.

You can expect our undivided attention while we develop your boxing skill. We'll teach you everything you need to know, and more, and you'll have a great time doing it.

Running every Saturday starting 25th September, through to 11th December, from 11.30am to 1pm.

You can register your interest by clicking this link, popping in your details and we'll be in touch.

Studio space at The Zone, Neston.

The course costs £300 per person, reduced to £250 for any member of The Zone.

Registration closes Friday 17th September and successful applicants will be contacted via email, payment is then due by 23rd. There will be an in-person meet and greet and a Zoom link will also be made available.

For more information about the course or to chat through more one-to-one or fitness coaching, please call 07921 257278, visit our website or Facebook page.

Based at The Zone

Survival House

Buildwas Road

Clayhill Industrial Estate

Neston

CH64 3RU

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.