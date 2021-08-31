COVID Case Numbers in CH64

Published: 31st August 2021 13:49

Case numbers have increased slightly in the Neston area.

COVID case numbers in the CH64 postcode area for the week 19 - 25 August total 49, versus 44 for the week 12 - 18 August (numbers by ward shown in brackets):

Little Neston - 16 (11)

Neston - 11 (8)

Parkgate - 11 (10)

Willaston & Thornton - 11 (15)

The rate per 100,000 for the area stands at 246, compared to 221 for the week prior.

Data by ward can be found here.

The vaccine is now available to all over the age of 16. Visit Neston and Willaston Primary Care Network's Facebook page for the latest information.

Please keep supporting local businesses, including shops, services, hospitality outlets, the markets and farm shops/stalls.

For local help, or to volunteer in the Neston area, please sign up here: nestoncyc.org.uk.

Cheshire West and Chester Council has reminded everyone to continue to wash their hands, cover their faces and keep physical distance from people who aren't in their household. Call 119 or use the national portal if you want to get tested.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.