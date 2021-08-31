Volunteer Team Keeping Hadlow Road Station Looking Its Best

Published: 31st August 2021 19:48

The Friends of Hadlow Road Station (FHRS) are passionate about keeping the Grade II listed heritage railway station, looking its finest.

Maintaining the look and feel of the day the station was permanently closed to passengers in 1956, is such important work for FHRS and so odd jobs are a never-ending list.

They have recently undertaken fence repairs and also repaired and repainted the hand cart.

The work is completed on an entirely voluntary basis, for the benefit of the station and the community. It is a special place that we are lucky to lay claim to, in the CH64 area.

The replacement treated timber was provided by Cheshire West and Chester Council with FHRS providing the labour and expertise, undertaking the repairs.

Painting of the fence will be one of the next jobs.

For more about FHRS and to get involved, you will find information on their Community page here.

