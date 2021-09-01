Neston Singers Will Be Pitch Perfect as Rehearsals Resume

Published: 1st September 2021 11:26

It's back to rehearsals for Neston Singers, an exciting time indeed, as the countdown starts toward their infamous Christmas Concert.

It is very exciting that at last we will be resuming rehearsals at 7.30pm Monday 6th September in the United Reformed Church (URC), Parkgate Road, Neston.

We will soon be rehearsing for our Christmas Concert; it always comes around quickly once September is over.

We are a soprano, alto, tenor and bass (SATB), subscription-based community choir and have been established for over 30 years. Led by a Musical Director, we hold two concerts a year: a Carol Concert at Christmas and a Contemporary Concert in late spring/early summer.

We are looking forward to seeing everyone again and if you are interested in joining us, please contact Jennifer Ricketts on 0151 336 3348.

The ability to read music is not essential just a love of singing and a willingness to learn from sheet music.

Neston Singers present monies raised from their concerts, to charity Northern Lights.

