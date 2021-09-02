Appeal for Information Following Serious Collision in Neston

Published: 2nd September 2021 10:33

Police are appealing for witnesses and video following a serious collision in Neston.

At around 6pm on Friday 27 August police were called to reports of a collision between a silver Vauxhall Astra and a cyclist at the junction of Quarry Lane and Bluebell Lane.

Emergency services attended the scene and the cyclist, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The teenager remains in hospital where he is recovering from his injuries; his condition is described as stable.

The driver of the car, a 77-year-old local man, was uninjured.

Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

As part of ongoing enquiries officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1071058 or information can be passed on via the cheshire.police.uk website.

