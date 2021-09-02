  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I thoroughly enjoy reading your wonderful newsletter every week and I always find lovely things to do with my family as a result."
- Hayley P
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Appeal for Information Following Serious Collision in Neston

Published: 2nd September 2021 10:33

Police are appealing for witnesses and video following a serious collision in Neston.

 Police Accident Signage

At around 6pm on Friday 27 August police were called to reports of a collision between a silver Vauxhall Astra and a cyclist at the junction of Quarry Lane and Bluebell Lane.

Emergency services attended the scene and the cyclist, a 14-year-old boy, was taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries.

The teenager remains in hospital where he is recovering from his injuries; his condition is described as stable.

The driver of the car, a 77-year-old local man, was uninjured.

Enquiries in relation to the collision are ongoing and officers have already spoken to a number of witnesses.

As part of ongoing enquiries officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone with any CCTV or dashcam footage which may aid the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 1071058 or information can be passed on via the cheshire.police.uk website.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2021 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Family Notices | Council & MP Matters | Local Services | Your Photos | Things To Do In Neston | Advertise & Contribute | Best of Neston & CH64 | Who, When, Why? | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies