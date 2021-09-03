  • Bookmark this page

Attention All Motorhome and Caravan Owners

Published: 3rd September 2021 09:18

Suspicious incidents reported to police, where a recreational vehicle has been parked outside a home residence.

Caravan

Two seperate incidents, one in Ness and one in Parkgate, were reported to police Wednesday 1 September 2021, where a male has knocked on front doors to enquire if the occupants were selling their motor homes.

The male drove up in a silver Renault panel van and did not appear to take much interest in the recreational vehicles, before approaching and knocking at the front door of the property.

In both instances he suggested he had been speaking with a neighbour, and thought the vehicle may be for sale.

The incidents have been referred for wider communication by Little Neston and Burton Police Community Support Officer Linda Conway, who represents Ellesmere Port Local Police Unit with Cheshire Police. She tells us: "Police advise never to deal with unknown callers who turn up at your home. Only deal with reputable traders whom you know."

 

 

