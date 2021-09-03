Join In with Climate Sunday Online Service

Published: 3rd September 2021 09:52

This Sunday 5th September is national Climate Sunday.

A climate-focused service is being broadcast from Glasgow cathedral at 4pm. To access the service you may click through to the climatesunday.org website here.

The service explores the theological and scientific basis of creation care and action on climate and involves prayer and commitment to action.

