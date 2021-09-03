  • Bookmark this page

Pouring Tea Once Again at The Teapot

Published: 3rd September 2021 10:11

After such a long closure due to the pandemic, The Teapot is proud to announce reopening.

The Teapot community café is reopening.

We're pleased to announce that the community café at Neston Methodist Church will reopen on Monday 6 September.

We look forward to welcoming old friends, renewing the links forged over the past 25 years and warmly invite anyone and everyone to join us for a cuppa on Monday mornings.

We will be observing sensible virus rules with table service, signing in, mask wearing when not seated and sanitising the utensils and tables.

As time proceeds, we will review whether to extend our opening to Wednesdays also.

 

