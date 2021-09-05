Neston Friends Take on the London Marathon

Published: 5th September 2021 18:10

Two local friends are running in the London Marathon this year, to raise funds for charities close to both of their hearts.

Alison has a place in the Virtual Marathon and will be pounding the streets around Neston on Sunday 3rd October to raise awareness, and money for the Alzheimer's Society. This is the UK's leading dementia charity and it campaigns for change, funds research to find a cure and supports people living with dementia today. According to the Alzheimer's Society dementia is the UK's biggest killer, someone develops it every 3 minutes and there is currently no cure.

On the same day, Annemarie will be in London taking part in the iconic event and is raising funds for the Tuberous Sclerosis Association (TSA). This charity supports those affected by the rare condition Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC). TSC can mean autism, learning disabilities, tumours in the brain/kidneys/lungs/heart, behaviour that challenges. It means hospital appointments, tests, drugs, funding discussions and educational challenges. Through it all, the small but far-reaching TSA provides invaluable information and support. The TSA is the only UK charity dedicated to supporting people affected by Tuberous Sclerosis Complex. Annemarie's daughter Esme was diagnosed with TSC at 4 months old and the TSA has supported the family for the past 18 years.

Annemarie and Alison are proud to take on the challenge. Alison and Annemarie both know the impact of these diagnoses through friends and family members and are committed to raising funds to support the charities.

The runners said that it feels great to know that someone else is out there too, clocking up the miles up and down the Wirral Way and feeling the same nerves about taking on 26.2 miles! They said: "We support each other fully and would love to see the fundraising targets smashed and be able to celebrate with our medals together after the event.

"If you are able to make a donation, however small, we would be very grateful - no matter what you can give it will be used to make a positive impact on families living with Alzheimer's or Tuberous Sclerosis. If you can't donate, please just give us a wave if you see us out training or when Alison is completing her marathon in Neston. Your support and encouragement will really help us complete the challenge."

You can donate through the following JustGiving links for Alison and Annemarie.

