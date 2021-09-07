Stallholders and Activities Lined Up for Leverhulme Summer Cycle

Published: 7th September 2021 15:11

People taking part in this Sunday's Leverhulme Summer Cycle will be able to enjoy a host of stalls and fun activities.

Organisers Rethink have lined up everything from independent food and drink producers through to local theatre and music companies to keep participants fully entertained.

Several hundred people have so far registered for the event, which starts at Claire House before moving on to the Leverhulme tracks at Brimstage Hall & Courtyard. The tracks will be open from 10am with last arrivals at 3pm, Sunday 12th September.

Newly signed up stallholders include Per Cup Coffee Company, Pen-y-Lan Pork, who will be providing bacon and sausage sandwiches, and Windsors Fruit Liqueurs from Burton which will be selling flapjacks, cakes and scones. They join the Hyacinth Vintage Ice Cream Van and The Chocolate Cellar.

Others taking part in the day include Wirral Environmental Network, Positivitree, a wellbeing network for parents and carers, and Wirral Unplugged which will be running an events schedule that includes amateur dramatics, acoustic music and drum classes for children. There will also be a scavenger hunt for younger ones.

Neston-based Just Riding Along will also be on hand to carry out basic free bike checks including brakes, gears and pumping up of tyres. Families will also be able to enjoy the various food and retail outlets at Brimstage Hall & Courtyard.

Claire House supporters will be marshalling the car park with people with adapted cycles or trikes able to start at Brimstage Hall. Where possible, participants are encouraged to travel by bike with details of best routes available upon registration.

Ed Lamb, one of the founders of Rethink Now, which campaigns for stronger, healthier communities through environmental sustainability, said: "We have had a fantastic response to this year's Leverhulme Summer Cycle with well over several hundred registrations and growing by the day. We also have a great and varied mix of stands and stalls with something for everyone.

"While we have a good provision of car parking in place, I would encourage people to commute by bike to the event where this is possible."

Tom O'Leary, Leverhulme's Estate Manager, said: "Leverhulme is delighted to be hosting what promises to be a fun day for all the family with the opportunity to explore some of the Estate's tracks and enjoy an eclectic mix of stalls and entertainers."

To register for the Leverhulme Summer Cycle or for further details visit summercycle.co.uk.

